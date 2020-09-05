Phnom Penh: According to a preliminary report, a foreign woman fell from the SKAYLAR condominium building on Street 41, Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh.

According to the report, the exact cause is still unknown, as authorities are investigating the cause and the identity of the victim. It is not yet clear whether it is a case. of murder or suicide. PPR

UPDATE: The deceased was identified as Jang Heyiyoung, a 31 year old Korean. Two foreign men (nationality not released) are reported to be in police custody for questioning. There is still no conclusion on whether this was a case or murder, suicide or accident.