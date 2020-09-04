Phnom Penh: A stone lion statue was found at Wat Phnom in front of the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) on Friday afternoon, September 4, 2020, at a depth of several meters.

The statue was discovered during work for a new drainage system by CMAC and Phnom Penh Municipal Authority.

Although there has been no detailed research on the history of this lion sculpture, it should be noted that this is the former site of Wat Langka, which was demolished by the French governor and rebuilt around Boeung Keng Kang in Buddhist year 2441, which corresponds to AD 1898, more than 120 years ago. AMAZING CAMBODIA