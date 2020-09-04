Banteay Meanchey: According to the Banteay Meanchey Provincial Gendarmerie Command, at 10:10 a.m. on September 3, 2020, a 37-year-old male suspect named Chhuon Kim Huot was arrested during an anti-drug operation.

Two large packages of methamphetamine weighing 2064 grams and a Toyota Corolla were seized.

Lt. Col. Chea Dara said that the arrest of the suspect came after intelligence discovered plans to traffic narcotics in Chakrey village, Chob Vary commune, Preah Net Preah district, Banteay Meanchey province.

After questioning, the suspect confessed that he had been involved in drug trafficking.



Currently, the suspect and exhibits are being processed by the drug crime force and will be sent to the provincial court for legal action. POST NEWS