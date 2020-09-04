Phnom Penh: A man was arrested after an incident occurred at about 6:30 pm on Tuesday, September 2, 2020 in Sangkat Choam Chao III, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

Long Ratana, 25 years old, male, current address is Trapeang Po Village, Sangkat Choam Chao III, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh was detained, along with a large knife.

The victim was staying in a rented room with another sister, while the suspect was staying in a rented room about 20 meters away. Before the incident, the victim slept in the room without locking the door.

Seeing an opportunity, the suspect jumped into the room Intention to rape the victim. But because the victim’s sister came out of the bathroom screaming and the victim fought with the suspect, who was apparently armed with a large blade.

The authorities immediately arrived at the scene and took the suspect for questioning. AREY