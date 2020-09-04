Crime FEATURED Latest 

Chinese Drug Dealers Nabbed In Sihanoukville

Sihanoukville: Preah Sihanouk Provincial military police cracked down on drug trafficking at Group 6, Village 3, Sangkat 4, Preah Sihanouk Province at 23:00 on the 3rd. September 2020.

Police sources said that during the operation, the provincial military police arrested two Chinese nationals:

Xiao Long, 30 years old, and Chang Oti, 28 years old.

A large quantity of drugs, thought to include ketamine, methamphetamine and MDMA, along with equipment was seized as evidence.

The pair are being interrogated at the Sihanoukville Provincial Gendarmerie Command.

