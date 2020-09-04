Siem Reap: According to the National Police General Commission, on September 3, 2020, at 10:40 AM at Khmer Thes Restaurant, located along Sok San Road, Stung Thmey Village, Svay Dangkum, Siem Reap City, a man took two glasses of beer and hit the victim on the head several times, causing him to bleed.

After receiving this information, police led a search force and arrested the suspect at 12:30 on the same day at the suspect’s house in Sala Kanseng village, Sangkat. Svay Dangkum, Siem Reap.

Suspect’s name is Lim Mony Phalla, male, 35. The injured victim was a 60 year old (Swedish) tourist.

According to the police, the suspect claimed that the victim was a member of the gang who killed the suspect’s uncle and aunt in 2019 in the United States.

The suspect is currently being held in custody at the Office of Investigation and Procedure to prepare a case to be sent to the provincial court.