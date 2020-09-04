Kandal Province: A man stabbed his wife to death at the scene and then attempted to hang himself, but was found still breathing. The couple had been separated for some time, and husband asked to be reconciled, but the wife refused, leading to the murder,

Kandal Provincial Police Commissioner Major General Chhoeun Socheat said that this incident happened at 20:25 on September 3, 2020 at the intersection of National Road 4, Prey Roka Village, Chok Chheu Neang Commune, Ang Snoul District, Kandal province.

Major General Chhoeun Socheat said that the victim was a 27-year-old female worker named Sok Phally, a factory worker in Trapeang Peuk village, Peuk commune, Ang Snoul district. The suspect, Chhay Thorn, 29, a worker in Trapeang Khnar village, Chok Chheu Neang commune, Ang Snoul district, is currently being treated at a hospital.

The couple had two children; a son and a daughter, aged 8 and 7 years old.

According to preliminary inquiries, the motive for the murder was that the suspect was jealous of his ex-wife. KBN