Phnom Penh: A man has been arrested after shots were fired at around 4 am on September 2, 2020 at the Signature Cafe along Street 287 at the corner of Street 528 in Sangkat Boeung Kak. First, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

The gunman was arrested by the military in Sangkat Prek Eang, Khan Chbar Ampov. The authorities confiscated a Glock handgun and a car.

On the afternoon of September 2, 2020, sent the man, identified only as Vannak, a military officer at the Ministry of National Defense, to the Phnom Penh Gendarmerie Command to proceed with the procedure.

Before the incident, the suspect went to have a drink at the store, but for some reason suddenly took out the gun. Seeing this, the store manager asked the man to put the gun away, as this frightened other customers.

The gunman then left the premises and returned on a motorcycle and fired four shots at the sign in front of the store, then fled. KBN