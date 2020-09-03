Phnom Penh: Just before 6 pm on September 3, 2020, there was another murder following a dispute while drinking. One woman died instantly and a man was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

The murder took place in Borey Lim Chheang Hak, Sangkat Dangkor, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh.

Authorities have not yet revealed the details of the story, and are still investigating at the scene.

UPDATE: The victim, named as Vong Malinda, 27 years old, from Prey Veng province had a business selling online lotion.

The man who killed his girlfriend and then stabbed was named as Ek Dieu Vantha, 47 years old, living in Tuol Roka village, Chak Angre Krom commune, Meanchey district, Phnom Penh.

The assailant did not succeed in killing himself, and was taken to hospital. The motive is initially thought to be due to jealousy.

According to media inquiries from the victim’s friends at the scene, the assailant and the victim often quarreled. Authorities are also conducting an autopsy on the body of the victim. WARNING: Graphic images of scene: AREY