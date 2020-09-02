Phnom Penh: On September 2, 2020, the Department of Human Trafficking and Juvenile Protection collaborated with the Department of Social Affairs to arrest a 76-year-old woman named Ouk Yoeung, who was forcing seven children to beg for money.



The suspect was arrested in a park near Sokha hotel, Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Khan Chroy Changvar, Phnom Penh.

The source said that before arresting the suspects, the Anti-Human Trafficking and Juvenile Protection Office conducted several days of in-depth research and rescued the seven children (two girls).

According to the suspect, every morning she took the seven children to beg in the park around Sokha Hotel and the market until 5 to 6 pm. The children were allowed to sleep on the porch of people’s houses around Chroy Changva. Each child earned between 20,000 to 30,000 riel per day, and she was taking all the money and giving each child 1,500 riel or 2,000 riel just to buy food.

The woman is addicted to alcohol, and if children do not beg, the woman beat them.

The suspect is currently being questioned by the Anti-Human Trafficking and Juvenile Protection Bureau and is being held in pre-trial detention. The seven children were handed over to the Department of Social Affairs in Phnom Penh. NOKORTHOM