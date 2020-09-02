Phnom Penh: Two perpetrators riding a Suzuki motorcycle pulled out a gun and fired four shots, causing surprise all over the road. Three shell casings were later found.

The incident happened at 3:30 AM on September 2, 2020 along the corner of Street 287 and Street 528 in front of Signature Cafe in Sangkat Boeung Kak I, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

After the above incident, the authorities of Boeung Kak 1 Police Station collected 3 shell casings and stored them to identify the suspects.