Phnom Penh: A man suspected of being involved with the rape and murder of a teenage girl was arrested on September 2, 2020, under the Prek Phnov Bridge, Khan Prek Phnov, Phnom Penh. This was confirmed by Brigadier General Cheav Vibol, Deputy Director of the Criminal Department.

The suspect confessed to the police that on the day of the incident, he was drunk, saw the victim girl in the room alone, entered, grabbed and raped her.

The suspect, named by some sources as Lach Chantha, a 25-year-old man living in a rented house in Group 2, Chrey Kong Village, Sangkat Choam Chao II, Khan Por Senchey, was taken by the police to the Criminal Department of the Ministry of Interior for questioning and further proceedings.

The young girl, Ping Srey Pich, a 14-year-old student at Hun Sen High School, was raped and then strangled to death. Her body was found by her cousin at 4:00 pm on September 1, 2020 in a rented room in Chrey Kong village, Sangkat Choam Chao II, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh. KBN/AREY