Phnom Penh: The body of Ta Duch, former Tuol Sleng prison chief, was cremated at Chak Angre pagoda at around 1pm.

The body of former Tuol Sleng prison chief Kaing Guek Eav alias Duch was taken to Chak Angre pagoda under security restrictions at the crematorium.

He died at the age of 77 at 00:52 am on September 2 after being sent to the emergency room of the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital on Tuesday, September 1.

The body arrived at Chak Angre Krom pagoda at 12:30 noon on September 2, 2020 with police officers and prison guards strictly guarded the area against any protests or journalists.

About 5 relatives, believed to include some of his 4 children, attended the ceremony. MCPN

*This funeral was far different to fellow Khmer Rouge leader and fellow convict imprisoned for crimes against humanity ‘Brother Number Two’ Nuon Chea, who died in August 2019