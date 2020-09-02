A Cambodian migrant’s bakery in regional Victoria has won the top honours at Australia’s Best Pie competition.

Country Cob Bakery at Kyneton has won Australia’s Best Pie Award for the third consecutive year at the annual event organised by the Baking Association of Australia.

Owner Ryan Khun said his team entered many flavoured pies in the competition, including Khmer, Thai, Korean and American styles with a filling of lobster, scallop, pork, quail egg, and beef.

As a result, Country Cob Bakery won five gold medals for their beef and pepper pie, vegetarian pie, plain beef pie, and gourmet pie (BBQ pork with quail eggs), with beef and pepper pie named Australia’s best.

