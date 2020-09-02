Japan will grant entry to expatriates and businesspeople from Singapore and Cambodia from September, as part of the country’s reopening efforts that is expected to provide a small measure of relief to its battered hospitality sector.

Since the start of the pandemic, Japan has tightened entry restrictions, which apply to nationals of 159 countries and regions as of August 30. But in August, it began talks with 16 nations, including Singapore, Malaysia and Cambodia, to discuss resumption of travel…….

…… Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen and Japan’s foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi have agreed for the two countries to reopen borders for expatriates. Expat arrivals from Cambodia will be granted entry from early September, provided they observe a 14-day self-quarantine period.

In addition, Motegi and Prak Sokhonn, Cambodia’s deputy prime minister, will work towards easing entry restrictions on short-term business travellers.

