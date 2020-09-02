Phnom Penh: A man died at the scene after his motorcycle was hit by an unknown truck from behind. The moto crashed into a bridge, and the driver sped away and escaped.

This incident happened at 8:30 PM on September 1, 2020 at the point on Prek Phnov Bridge along Win-Win Boulevard in Kandal Village, Sangkat Prek Phnov, Khan Prek Phnov, Phnom Penh.

The victim was named Nhim Kim Luy, male, 49 years old, born in Srey Santhor District, Kampong Cham Province.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, the man was seen riding a black 2005 Honda Dream C125 motorcycle from east to west. When he arrived at the scene, a large truck came from behind and hit the motorcycle, causing the victim to fall and die immediately at the scene. The other vehicle then disappeared. NKD