Phnom Penh: Mr. Neth Pheaktra, Spokesman of the Khmer Rouge Tribunal, said on social media this morning that at 00:51 on September 2, 2020, Kaing Guek Eav alias Duch died at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

Duch was convicted by the ECCC Trial Chamber on 26 July 2010 for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed at Tuol Sleng Prison and sentenced to 35 years in prison. The prosecutor appealed, and The Supreme Court Chamber ruled on 3 February 2012 to sentence Duch to life in prison.

On June 6, 2013, Kaing Guek Eav alias Duch was sent to Kandal Provincial Prison to serve his remaining prison sentence.