Kampong Speu: In the early hours of Wednesday September 2, 2020, there was a traffic accident between a tourist car on National Road 4, between km 67-68, at Trapeam Ot Teuk village, Kirivan commune, Phnom Sruoch district, Kampong Speu province.

A white ALPHARD car without license plate, transporting at least 6 Chinese people (3 women) driving from west to east hit the back of a white van driven by Toch Bunthoeun, a male aged 36 from Pursat Province.

In the incident, 13 people were seriously injured, including the Chinese nationals. The injured were sent to the emergency room at Kampong Speu Provincial Hospital, and others later referred to a hospital in Phnom Penh. AREY