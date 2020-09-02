Battambang: Battambang provincial authorities said that the Battambang Central Market, or Psar Nat, will reopen on September 2, 2020, after the relevant authorities assessed the impact of the fire on August 30.



Deputy Governor of Battambang Province, Mr. Nop Dara, said authorities expressed condolences for the fire that caused 33 stalls to be completely damaged and 40 others affected.



He said that seeing the livelihood problems of traders in the entire cloth market, the provincial authorities will allow traders to reopen on September 2 so as not to affect livelihoods.



It should be noted that 33 out of 335 stalls in Battambang cloth market were completely engulfed in fire. The fire occurred at 5:10 pm on August 30, 2020 and was completely extinguished at 7:30 pm the same day. FAST