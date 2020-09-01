On the 31st of August at about 11 am the victim, an 18 month old boy was standing near his mother when an argument between to females erupted nearby. During the argument, a 19 year old female threw a scythe that she had been holding.

Tragically the sharpened scythe struck the child in the chest penetrating his heart. He died instantly. A woman has been taken into custody and will be bought before the Takeo Provincial Court of First Instance on the 1st of September 2020.

The CPU attended the scene and as did the FST (Forensic Services Team) who assisted local and provincial police during the investigation. CPU