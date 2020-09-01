Siem Reap: Two foreigners staying illegally were brought in by police in Siem Reap province at 9:30 a.m. on August 31, 2020.

Officers of the Bureau of Investigation, in cooperation with the Svay Dangkum Sangkat Administrative Police Force, went to inspect a rented room in Svay Prey Village, Svay Dangkum Sangkat, Siem Reap Province to question two men.

The two foreigners were named as VOLODYMYR BEHAL, 34, a Ukrainian national, no passport/visa, who entered the Kingdom of Cambodia in 2017 through the Poipet International Border Gate. He was previously arrested in June 2019, the Phnom Penh Municipal Court remanded him in custody at Prey Sar Prison and sentenced him to 1 year imprisonment for theft.

SERGY PODOSYN, male, 57, Russian national, no passport/visa. He entered the Kingdom of Cambodia in 2017 through an unknown place from Thailand to stay in Sihanoukville.

The two foreigners just came to stay in Siem Reap during the beginning of August 2020. After questioning, the authorities prepared a case file and sent it to the eviction preparation office to proceed with legal matters. MCPN