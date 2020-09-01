Crime FEATURED Latest 

Tycoon’s Son Arrested For Gun Threats

Kampong Chhnang: The son of an Oknha was arrested by the Kampong Chhnang provincial authorities on September 1, 2020 in connection with the pulling out an AK47 rifle and threatening the people . 

On August 31, at 16:45, at the entrance of the sugarcane plantation owned by Mr. Oknha Nhek Phorn alias Ta Kao in Thnal Keng village, Kbal Teuk commune, Teuk Phos district, Kampong Chhnang province, there was a dispute between the man and Prak Samban, a motorcyclist. 

The two sides argued until the driver of the car pulled out an AK47 rifle from inside the car, threatening the motorcyclist. It was caught on video, and shared widely across social media.

