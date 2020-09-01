Phnom Penh: The Director of Kampong Cham Provincial Department of Culture and Fine Arts has reportedly ordered the owner of Smao Tonle Restaurant in Village 2, Sangkat Veal Vong, Kampong Cham City to immediately dismantle the artificial statue of Nokor Bachey Tower within 3 days.

The director of the Department of Culture and Fine Arts of Kampong Cham province said that the artificial statue of Nokor Bachey (also known as Banteay Prei Nokor) tower displayed at Smao Tonle restaurant is different from the original style. The tower of Nokor Bachey temple in the business has been replicated, but split into two parts.

Therefore, the department asks the restaurant owners to cooperate by completely dismantling this artificial structure within 3 days from September 1, 2020. KPT