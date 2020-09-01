Crime FEATURED Latest 

Homeless Frenchman Detained

cne17 Views 0 Comments , ,

Phnom Penh: The Phsar Thmei 3 Administrative Police Force and Immigration Department, in cooperation with the French Embassy, ​​arrested a French national at 12 o’clock on August 29, 2020, for staying in public places without documents.

Authorities say a 44-year-old Frenchman named CYRIL KRASILOWICZ was hanging around Sorya Mall. 

After the arrest, the specialized police and the Phsar Thmei 3 administrative police station interrogated and brought him for Covid-19 test.

After questioning, the police found that the French man came to Cambodia frequently, and the last time was on September 12, 2017, through Phnom Penh International Airport. Without a passport and visa, he was sleeping on the streets.

After his COVID test came back negative, he was sent to the Immigration Department for processing. GDI

You May Also Like

Armed Gambling Cop Jailed For Highlander Theft

cne0

Nine Chinese Men Sent To Immigration

cne0

Six Provinces Identified As Future Tourist Destinations

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *