Phnom Penh: The Phsar Thmei 3 Administrative Police Force and Immigration Department, in cooperation with the French Embassy, ​​arrested a French national at 12 o’clock on August 29, 2020, for staying in public places without documents.

Authorities say a 44-year-old Frenchman named CYRIL KRASILOWICZ was hanging around Sorya Mall.

After the arrest, the specialized police and the Phsar Thmei 3 administrative police station interrogated and brought him for Covid-19 test.

After questioning, the police found that the French man came to Cambodia frequently, and the last time was on September 12, 2017, through Phnom Penh International Airport. Without a passport and visa, he was sleeping on the streets.

After his COVID test came back negative, he was sent to the Immigration Department for processing. GDI