Kaing Guek Eav, better known as Comrade Duch, the Khmer Rouge chief of Toul Sleng (S21) prison has been admitted to hospital, according to reports.

He was the first cadre to be convicted of of crimes against humanity, torture, and murder and was sentenced to 35 years imprisonment in 2010. This was later extended to life after an appeal.

He is currently being treated in Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital, where he was admitted on the night of August 31, 2020 for unknown health reasons.

He was previously treated in the same hospital in 2018, and returned to Kandal prison in November. Aged almost 78, the former prison chief has been in failing health for several years.