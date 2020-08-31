Banteay Meanchey province: Phnom Srok district authorities on August 28, 2020 closed a site where dogs were killed for export to the provinces and freed nearly 20 dogs in Trapeang Thmor Kandal village, Poi commune Char Srok Phnom Srok.

Police and Military Police, together with commune / village authorities, inspected the place and found one dog dead in hot water and another cooking on a barbeque. 6 more were in a cage on a motorbike and 10 more in a cage near the house.

A total of 16 dogs living in cages have been released at the district hall, officials said. The location owners signed a contract agreeing to stop the killing of dogs, if found to continue to do so, there will face legal action.

It was said that the family who killed the dog were from Kampong Cham province had just rented the house in Phnom Srok Pra district, and has been slaughtering dogs for sale to locals and exporting to Siem Reap, Banteay Meanchey and Battambang provinces.

This dog meat is transported by taxi to order with fresh meat sold for 10,000 riel per kilogram and 1 kg of dried barbecue for sale at home 15,000 Riel According to sources, the dogs that were slaughtered came from trading in the villages. MCPN