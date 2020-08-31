Phnom Penh: A group of thieves armed with a pistol robbed a motorcycle and $ 2,500 from a young man, and managed to escape at 7:30 p.m on the night of August 30, 2020, near Royal University of Agriculture along the concrete road in Kva village, Sangkat Dangkor, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh.

The victim was Rim Rady, male, 18 years old, working as a salesman at Pesey Market, living at the scene.

According to the victim, prior to the incident, he was riding a black 2020 Honda Dream motorcycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1HZ-8790 alone from Pesey Market as usual. As he was riding his motorcycle to the front of his house two suspects appeared, riding a motorcycle and came to a stop near him. Then one of the two suspects moved closer to him and said to him, “We would like to do a little search.” Suddenly, the suspect pulled out a pistol from an unknown brand and robbed his motorcycle, including the backpack he was carrying.

Because he was afraid of being shot, the suspect agreed to hand over his bag and motorcycle to the suspects. The suspects then rode away and disappeared.

The victim said that in the backpack contained an OPPO mobile phone and an Iphone7 +, along with $ 2,500, and some equipment.

After the incident, local authorities came down to collect the evidence left by the suspect (including a bullet) and took the victim to file a complaint at the police station. Authorities will search for the suspects and see them punished according to the law. NKD