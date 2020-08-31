Kampong Speu: On the afternoon of August 31, 2020, the serious criminal police officer of Kampong Speu Provincial Police said that the woman attempted to have her husband killed by her lover, but failed. T

The adulterous woman took the victim to eat spicy noodles at Thnal Toteung market until 8 pm. Meanwhile, the wife Srey Rath called her lover, 20, to ambush and kill her husband as they rode on Route 51 south of Ang Talek pagoda in Ang Talek village, Sambo commune, Samrong Tong district.

The source added that while the couple was traveling to the scene, the suspect stopped the victim’s motorcycle and Srey Rat got off. The suspect used a sword in an attempt to kill the victim, but the husband had been suspicious for a long time, and managed to escape to Tbong district. The suspect then took Srey Rat to visit a park in Kampong Speu province.

The two suspects were detained at the provincial police station awaiting court proceedings. AREY