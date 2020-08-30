Crime FEATURED Latest 

Chinese Man Arrested With Drugs & Gun

cne13 Views 0 Comments , , ,

Preah Sihanouk: The Drug Crimes Bureau of Preah Sihanouk Provincial Military Command cracked down on drug cases at Group 6, Village 3, Sangkat 4, detaining a Chinese suspect.

The operation took place at 18:10 on August 28, 2020.

The suspect was as named Tan An, a 32-year-old Chinese man staying in Group 6, Village 3, Sangkat 4, Preah Sihanouk Province. At the same time, the military officer also called a woman named Kao Srey Pov, 31 years old, a Cambodian teacher living in Sangkat 1, Sihanoukville, for questioning because she was the owner of a car rented to the Chinese man.

Items seized included:
1, 8 packs of white powder (ketamine) weighing 321.8 grams with
2  2 packets of white powder weighing 50.5 grams with
3. 123 WY red tablets
4. 15 yellow pills (MDMA?)
5. 2 phones,
6. Weighing scales,
7. 3 packs of marijuana,
8. 30 unspecified tablets,
9. 58 packs of unspecified powder in silver packaging, weight 100.9 g,
10. 5 packs of unspecified powder in green packaging, 7.9 g
11. 2 packs of coffee powder

12. 2 water pipes
13. 1 handgun with ammunition

14. Various other packed substances
15. A RANGE ROVER car, license plate Phnom Penh 2A 4518.

Currently, the specialized office force is interrogating the Chinese man and Cambodian woman at the Sihanoukville Provincial Gendarmerie Command. AREY

You May Also Like

Forest Fire Behind Samlout, Battambang

cne0

British Man Dies In Siem Reap

cne0

Personalized Plates Hit The Market

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *