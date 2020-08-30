Preah Sihanouk: The Drug Crimes Bureau of Preah Sihanouk Provincial Military Command cracked down on drug cases at Group 6, Village 3, Sangkat 4, detaining a Chinese suspect.

The operation took place at 18:10 on August 28, 2020.

The suspect was as named Tan An, a 32-year-old Chinese man staying in Group 6, Village 3, Sangkat 4, Preah Sihanouk Province. At the same time, the military officer also called a woman named Kao Srey Pov, 31 years old, a Cambodian teacher living in Sangkat 1, Sihanoukville, for questioning because she was the owner of a car rented to the Chinese man.

Items seized included:

1, 8 packs of white powder (ketamine) weighing 321.8 grams with

2 2 packets of white powder weighing 50.5 grams with

3. 123 WY red tablets

4. 15 yellow pills (MDMA?)

5. 2 phones,

6. Weighing scales,

7. 3 packs of marijuana,

8. 30 unspecified tablets,

9. 58 packs of unspecified powder in silver packaging, weight 100.9 g,

10. 5 packs of unspecified powder in green packaging, 7.9 g

11. 2 packs of coffee powder

12. 2 water pipes

13. 1 handgun with ammunition

14. Various other packed substances

15. A RANGE ROVER car, license plate Phnom Penh 2A 4518.

Currently, the specialized office force is interrogating the Chinese man and Cambodian woman at the Sihanoukville Provincial Gendarmerie Command. AREY