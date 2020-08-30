FEATURED Health Latest 

16 Days With No Coronavirus Cases

Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued a notice this morning, August 30, announcing that there were no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new treated cases in Cambodia yesterday.

As of the morning of August 30, a total of 273 cases have been confirmed in Cambodia and 265 cases have been treated. Since August 14, Cambodia has had no new confirmed cases, marking 16 consecutive days without detecting the coronavirus.

8 patients remain in Chak Angre Health Center in Phnom Penh for treatment.

