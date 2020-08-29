Phnom Penh: A white Toyota Prius car without a license plate hit a central divider, throwing it in the middle of the road.

The incident happened at 1:20 AM on August 29, 2020 at the eastern point of Phnom Penh International Airport along Russian Federation Blvd. in Kbal Damrey Village, Sangkat Kakap I, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh. .

According to sources at the scene, before the accident, a new white Toyota Prius without license plate was seen traveling along the Russian Federation road from east to west at high speed. When it reached the scene, it swerved to the left and hit the divider, causing a wheel to break in the middle of the road. The car continued to travel more than 100 meters (*an indication of the speed).

After the incident, the local police arrived and contacted the traffic police to measure the vehicle and store it at the Phnom Penh Road Traffic Office, waiting for a legal settlement. NKD