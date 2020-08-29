Phnom Penh: A brutal case of murder occurred when a son killed his mother by beheading her.

This incident caused a surprise when discovered at around 7 am on August 29, 2020 in Choam Chao 3 Village, Sangkat Choam Chao 2, Khan Por Sen Chey.

Authorities are now at the scene and searching for the suspect, thought to be her son, who escaped.

Updates to follow later. WARNING! Graphic image of scene: RASMEI

UPDATE: An ungrateful son who took drugs on his birthday and cut his mother’s head off her shoulders was arrested by the police near IU Hospital, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh after escaping for a few hours. The suspect is named Am Samnang, male, 33 years old, born in Koh Pen B village, Koh Mith commune, Kampong Siem district, Kampong Cham province.

Witnesses at the scene said that the two often quarreled and that the villagers also knew that the young man who killed the mother was also addicted to alcohol and drugs.

The day before the incident, the mother told acquaintances she had plans to move out, because of her son. AREY

The man was later named as Aam Samnang, 32, an employee at Honda Chom Chao. His mother was 65-year-old Hak Soktha.