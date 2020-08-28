Woman Stabbed To Death In Phnom Penh SEZ

Phnom Penh: (Preliminary information) On the morning of August 28, 2020, in Sangkat Kantouk, Khan Kambol, Phnom Penh, a woman was stabbed to death near a factory in the Phnom Penh Special Economic Zone.

No more information is currently known.

For more details will be published later. POST NEWS

UPDATE

UPDATE: According to the police, the victim was Yeun Sreyny, who worked in the Minebea Mitsumi factory in the Phnom Penh Special Economic Zone.



At the scene, the woman was found dead in a pool of blood with a purse and a sharp knife nearby. The unidentified killer escaped. Authorities have not yet ruled out whether the murder was motivated by resentment or a robbery, but are investigating.

UPDATE: A man found hanged in the grounds of a nearby pagoda has been linked to the murder.