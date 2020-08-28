Phnom Penh: On the morning of August 28, 2020, six Chinese suspects were sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court for questioning in connection with the case of illegal detention and extortion of $50,000.

The suspects who were detained by the authorities and sent to court were:

TU JIAXIN, male, 26 years old, YANG CHUNPING, male, 30 years old, LI ZHIWEI, male, 26 years old, CHEN XINYU, a 26-year-old man, XU HUICHENG, male, 28 years old and LIAO XIANMIN, male, 24 years old.



The extortion case came after the Ministry of Interior’s light criminal police department received a complaint from CHEN WENJUN, who told police of an illegal kidnapping and extortion for more than $ 50,000. On August 25, 2020 at 17:01 at Siphon Condo, Street 41, police arrested the suspects and rescued a victim named Zhou Na.

The police then referred the case to the court. KPT