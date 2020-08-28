SEZ Murder Suspect Found Hanged In Kambol

Phnom Penh: A female worker at Minebea Mitsumi factory was stabbed to death, apparently by her ex-boyfriend while riding a motorbike to work at 8 am on August 28, 2020 in the special economic zone in Kambol Trapeang Chhouk village, Sangkat Kantouk, Khan Kambol, Phnom Penh. The assailant then ran away and hanged himself nearby.

The victim, 25-year-old Yeun Sreyny, was a worker at the Minebea Mitsumi factory producing electrical equipment in Khan Kampol, Phnom Penh. The identity of the perpetrator is still unknown.

According to the victim’s mother, the suspect is probably an ex-boyfriend, because yesterday the suspect asked to marry her daughter, but she refused.

The two had been in love since high school, but broke up more than half a year ago because the suspect cheated with another woman. The previous night, the suspect chatted to the victim, but she still refused to accept his proposal and also had an argument with him.

The suspect was then found hanging from a pond in Snguon Pich pagoda, Snguon Pich village, Sangkat Kantouk, Khan Kambol.

Currently, local authorities and relevant authorities have cordoned off the scene waiting for a forensic examination and the body will be handed over to the family for a traditional burial. NKD