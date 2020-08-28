45 Pythons Released In Kampong Chhnang

Kampong Chhnang: 45 pythons that were rescued were released into the protected natural lake to hep reproduction of the species.

Park rangers and community fisheries environmental officials released the pythons into lakes and forests on August 27 2020 around the Tonle Sap Lake Biodiversity Protection and Conservation Area in Slot Village, Plou Touk Commune, Kampong Leng District, Kampong Chhnang Province.

Environmental officials and sub-national park officials told Rasmei Kampuchea news during the release that the 45 pythons had come from Phnom Ta Mao National Park, and now the species has the opportunity to live in peace and reproduce in the wild.

RASMEI