Sihanoukville: Armed Forces in Sihanoukville Province arrested a group of Cambodians, Chinese and Indonesians in three anti-narcotics operations.

Case 1: On the night of August 25, 2020, 15 members of the Preah Sihanouk Provincial Gendarmerie led by Brigadier General Long Kim Hour Drug offenses cracked down on drug trafficking, storage and illegal use of drugs at Sour Guesthouse in Group 2, Village 3, Sangkat 2, Sihanoukville. Forces arrested four suspects, including: BUDI GUNAWAN, 25 years old, Indonesian, A GU STIANTO, 22 years old, Indonesian, Robert BONGSOWIJAYA, 24 years old, Indonesian and Lay Sok Khim, female, 21 years old, a Khmer karaoke girl.

After the arrest of the suspects, the Armed Forces seized assorted types of drugs including ketamine and methamphetamine.

Case 2: At 18:00 on August 26, 2020, another suspect was arrested at Group 12, Village 1, Sangkat 1, Sihanoukville. Kao Kuiling, male, 30 years old, a Chinese national was caught with drugs including 2 packs of dried marijuana, and scales.

Case 3: At 14:45 on August 27, 2020, 5 more suspects were arrested: Ting Sufi, male, 30 years old, Chinese, Song Chongling, male, 28 years old, Chinese, Liu Longsouch, male, 29 years old, Chinese, Hong Khan, male, 23 years old, Chinese, and Liu Yaming, male, 30 years old, Chinese. The force seized 16 packs of white powder, ketamine, 1 pack of dried marijuana, 2 passports, 4 mobile phones, 1 scale, $ 300 in cash.

Currently, the specialized office is building a case to be sent to the provincial court. KPS NEWS