Woman In Range Rover Causes Damage In Toul Kork

Phnom Penh: A Range Rover, driven by a woman suspected of being drunk, drove at high speed, swerved and hit two trees and crushed a cart selling noodles and left motorcycles damaged.

The accident happened at 1:30 AM on August 27, 2020 near the traffic light along Preah Monireth Street in Phsar Doeum Kor Sangkat, Toul Kork District. Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, they saw a black Range Rover with license plate Phnom Penh 2BD-1106, driven by a beautiful woman suspected of being very drunk.

The car caused much damage, but did not injure the driver or bystanders. NKD

