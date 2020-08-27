Phnom Penh: A family of for were found dead in Phnom Penh. The bodies of three daughters and their father were found by the mother after she returned home from work at a factory on the evening of August 26, 2020, in Ounha Veang village in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmey, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh. The authorities are now investigating.

The three daughters, aged 16, 8 and 4 year old were found on a bed. The father was found dead hanging from an iron bar in the rented room.



The wife and mother was not at the scene, as she was working in a factory.



Authorities, including forensic doctors, the district governor of Sen Sok and the district inspector, along with police are investigating the exact cause of this brutal murder/suicide. PPR