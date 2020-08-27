Kampong Speu: On August 24, 2020 at 7:00 AM, the Special Forces (A4) of the anti-drug unit investigated drug a trafficking location on National Road No. 3, named Ly Heng Guesthouse in Prey Ke village, Prey Vihear commune, Kong Pisey district, Kampong Speu province.

5 Suspects were detained

1- Ouk Sorya, Male, 38 years old, Cambodian.

2-Chuon Vann: Male, 36 years old, Cambodian.

3-Ket Savon, Male, 62 years old, Cambodian.

4-Vong Ngong, female, 30 years old, Vietnamese nationality.

5-Long Srey Pich, female, 29 years old, Cambodian.



S1299.51 grams of methamphetamine (one kilogram, two hundred and ninety-nine point fifty-one grams) were seized.

The suspects and exhibits were sent to the Kampong Speu Provincial Court. POST NEWS

Also in Kong Pisey District, on August 26, 2020, the Kong Pisey District Police Inspectorate, in cooperation with the Veal Administration Police Station, arrested one suspect on a drug-related arrest warrant at Prey Toteung Village, Veal Commune.

Thorn Piseth, male, 38 years old, living in Reang Village, Chung Ruk Commune, Kong Pisey District was found with a package of white crystalline powder suspected to be drugs, 1 motorcycle, 1 mobile phone and 1 K59 handgun and 6 bullets. AREY