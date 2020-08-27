Kampot: On the night of August 26, 2020, residents found the body of a foreigner near a motorcycle in the water next to the bridge over the canal along the road to Teuk Chhou resort in O Touch village, Andong Khmer commune, Kampot city.

The victim was driving a motorcycle and fell under the bridge without anyone seeing, causing his death. Authorities said that the man who lost his life. NICHOLAS HYETT , 48, was British, and had a Filipino wife living in Kampong Kandal village. Chum Kriel, Teuk Chhou District, Kampot Province.

Sources said that at about 9:30 a.m., two young men parked their spare motorcycle to urinate near the bridge at the scene. They found a motorbike in the water and told people sitting about 50 meters from the bridge to help look.

When the villagers arrived at the scene and searched, they found the foreign man lying face down in the water near the motorcycle, so they hurried to pick him up.

They decided to put the body on the bank of the creek and contacted the authorities to come down for a physical examination.

It is thought that the victim was driving a motorcycle at high speed and fell under the bridge without anyone noticing, causing his death. (Graphic images, so source not given)