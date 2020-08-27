Agriculture Crime FEATURED Latest 

Another Kirivong Cannabis Farm Torched

Takeo:  On Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 7:30 AM, various police teams searched out marijuana plants that were illegally planted in 13 places. They were cut and burned, and police destroyed 6 irrigation dams at Trabek and Dob Da Damrey in located in Preah Bat Choan Chum Commune, Kirivong District (aka the Green Triangle), Takeo Province.

The illicit plantations covered an area of ​​approximately 1856 square meters.

Specialist forces are searching for the cannabis growers to bring them to justice. AREY

