Kampong Speu: A 2-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle and killed instantly on the afternoon of August 26, 2020 in Chrolong Thkov village, Roleang Chak commune, Samrong Tong district, Kampong Speu province.

Samrong Tong district police said that before the incident, a vehicle of unknown model and driver, was traveling from east to west. When he arrived at the scene, he hit a 2-year-old boy named Var Rattanak, living in Chrolong Thkov village, Roleang Chak commune, Samrong Tong district, causing his death. The boy was crossing the road from north to south. The driver then sped away.

Officials handed over the body of the victim boy to his family for a traditional ceremony and continue to search for the vehicle and driver. RASMEI