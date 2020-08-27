Environment FEATURED Latest 

16 kg Python Caught Stealing Otres Chickens

Sihanoukville: Lieutenant Colonel Ros Key, Stung Hav District Police Inspector, said on the afternoon of 27 August that a python that climbed on people’s houses around Otres Beach in Stung Hav district on the night of August 26, had been captured.

The snake was handed it over to the Otres commune police in Stung Hav district, and then to environment officers to release the snake back into the wild safely.

The python climbed on people’s houses around Prek Treng beach last night, swallowing a chicken. After the incident, the owner of the house brought the family and children out of the house for one night to prevent danger to people. It was not until the morning that the snake was caught and handed over to the Stung Hav district police and released into the wild. KPS

One thought on “16 kg Python Caught Stealing Otres Chickens

  • phyllis
    August 27, 2020 at 6:43 pm
    Permalink

    The foundations of that building scare me more than any snake could

    Reply

