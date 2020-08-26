Phnom Penh: A man suffering from a physical illness in his hometown was taken to Phnom Penh for treatment, but unfortunately he died on the road. The driver of car carrying the victim dropped the body in the road and drove away.

This occurred at 11:12 pm on August 25, 2020 along Street 317 in Sangkat Boeung Kak II, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

According to the family of the deceased, he was named Huot Sat, 29 years old, born in Dei Edth village, Pean Chor district, Prey Veng province.

A relative said he had been sick for three months and could not be treated in his hometown, so he and his family called a taxi to Phnom Penh for better medical care. Unfortunately, on the way he died. Family asked the taxi owner to transport the body back to his hometown, but the taxi refused and dropped the corpse on the road.

A group of people, including local authorities and journalists, joined together and paid for an ambulance to take the body back to his hometown for a funeral. NKD