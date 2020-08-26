Phnom Penh: On August 26, 2020, at around 3:35 am, there was a traffic accident where a man driving a taxi carrying passengers was hit by a Highlander car driven by a Chinese person. Two people were seriously injured when one of the carsoverturned on the Russian Federation Road in Sangkat Kakap II, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

Before the incident, a white Starex taxi with license plate Phnom Penh 2AY-7839 with 6 passengers was traveling on the Russian Federation Road, when suddenly a gray Highlander car with license plate Phnom Penh 2AN-4035, driven by a Chinese man at high speed collided head-on with the taxi. The Highlander to crashed into a divider, overturned and seriously injured two people. The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital. POST NEWS