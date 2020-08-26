Prey Veng: On August 25, 2020 at 12:07 at the Svay Antor roundabout people saw a group of four thieves breaking into the door of a rice truck. Police were called and chased two suspects riding a black Dream 125 motorcycle with license plate Phnom Penh: CI 9767, entering Chhouk Meas market.

A police inspector’s was hit during the chase, causing damage.

One suspect broke his thigh/leg in the crash.

The two suspects were Chinese nationals, one has been named as Jin Chheav, a 32-year-old man, who was arrested and taken to Svay Antor II District Police Inspectorate. The injured man (unnamed) was taken to Prey Veng Provincial Referral Hospital in handcuffs.

A knife and lock breaking tools were seized as evidence.

Authorities are investigating and building a case and are also searching for two other suspects. AREY