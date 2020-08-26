Preah Sihanouk Province: At 12:30 AM on August 26, 2020, a traffic accident occurred when a black Thundra car with license plate Preah Sihanouk 2A-6220 crashed.

The car hit Chinese man crossing the road, who died at the scene in front of Jinbei 2 in Sihanoukville. The car sped off then collided with two lions roundabout, causing another light pole to break and causing a great shock.

Authorities immediately intervened at the scene and the driver (*appears to be Chinese) and the car were taken to the Sihanoukville Provincial Road Traffic Office for further legal action. SNTV