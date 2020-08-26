Phnom Penh: The police force of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police in cooperation with the local force of Khan Toul Kork conducted an operation to crack down on a karaoke bar X, arresting nearly 100 men and women.

The operation was conducted at around 1 am on August 26, 2020, along Street 206 / Street 219 in Sangkat Phsar Depot 1, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh .

According to sources from the official, before the actual crackdown, the X karaoke location has already been introduced by the local authority, with a contract to change from a karaoke to a restaurant to be allowed to reopen.

The X brand karaoke venue was still open as a club and karaoke, so the police force of the Capital Police Commission conducted a crackdown. Apparently, a large amount of drugs were found and 93 (40 women) were detained and many luxury cars were confiscated.

After the operation, both evidence and people were sent to the Phnom Penh Police for legal action. KPT