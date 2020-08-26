Preah Vihear Province: Police in Preah Vihear Province arrested at least 12 Chinese nationals and a Cambodian taxi driver in Kampong Sralou village, Kampong Sralou commune, Cheb district, Preah Vihear province for illegal border crossing. This is according to the report of Preah Vihear Provincial Police confirmed that on August 24, 2020.

The crackdown was carried out at 01:15 on 25 August. 11 men and 2 women were involved in illegal smuggling and another was involved in intending to cross the border from Cambodia to China via Laos.

After the Immigration Special Forces interrogated and built the procedure, on the evening of August 25, 2020, the 12 Chinese nationals and a Cambodian man who was their taxi driver, were sent for 14 days quarantine at Chattalysak Center, Preah Vihear Province. The authorities will take action according to the lawful procedure after they are released. NKD